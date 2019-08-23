March For Our Lives group has message for Mitch McConnell

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A small crowd gathered Thursday night at the West Chestnut YMCA to send a message to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Students from March For Our Lives organized the town hall.
McConnell wasn’t there, but several Kentucky Democrats were, including Rep. John Yarmuth and state lawmakers Morgan McGarvey and Attica Scott.
They called on McConnell to bring Senate Bill 42 to a vote, a bill that would expand background checks for guns.
“The March For Our Lives movement has made a real difference in this country, and it’s been inspirational to watch these young people who have a legitimate concern about safety in their lives,” Yarmuth said.
McConnell was invited to attend, but the group says his office did not respond.
