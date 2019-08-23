Metro government to sell historic Russell neighborhood building

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville nonprofit will become the owners of the Doerhoefer-Hampton House in the city's Russell neighborhood.
Theta Omega Inc. is purchasing the building from Louisville Metro Government. The Louisville Metro Council approved a surplus resolution on Aug. 22 which allowed for the sale of the property in the 2400 block of W. Chestnut St.
Plans call for the house, which was built in 1882, to be renovated and used as headquarters for Theta Omega. It will also house office and meeting space for the local Omega Psi Phi Fraternity chapter, Omega Psi Phi’s Men of Quality Mentoring Initiative, and the Summer Leadership Academy for young men.
“We are excited that Theta Omega plans to restore the historic mansion and reimagine it as a place where young men can learn important life lessons and residents can gather,” said Mayor Greg Fischer in a statement announcing the sale. “This project aligns with the city’s mission to ensure that the people of Russell not only have a say but also play a role in the development of their neighborhood.”
The purchase price of Doerhoefer-Hampton House, which has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1979, was not disclosed. It has been owned by the city since it was purchased at auction by the former City of Louisville in 1979.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.