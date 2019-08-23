Support Local Businesses
Nearby shooting rips through Shively bridal store

By Kaitlin Rust
Updated: Aug. 22, 2019 at 8:41 PM EDT
SHIVELY, Ky. (WAVE) - Bullets tore through a Shively business early Thursday morning, leaving more than just broken glass to pick up.

Shively police said between 3 a.m. and 3:45 a.m., two men in their 20′s were being followed in their car.

Pulling into a Circle K gas station on Dixie Highway, the two men were shot at. One was hit in the leg, the other was hit in the chin.

Police said the two men escaped their attacker and drive to St. Mary’s Hospital. They are expected to be OK.

The 4100 block of Dixie Highway is a busy commercial area, but there were no other injuries.

There was a store caught in the crossfire called A Bridal Prom and Pageant Shop.

A Bridal Prom and Pageant Shop found bullet holes near their front entrance.
“Thank God I left early last night with my granddaughter because I would have been here,” owner Donna Hill said.

For 13 years, Hill has spent many late nights finishing up orders at her store.

“Everything was shut down,” Hill said. “I couldn’t help customers.”

Now, she’s a bit behind on some alterations.

“I noticed glass by my mailbox on the handicap ramp, and I went to go in and was like, ‘Uh oh. Wait a minute.’”

Donna Hill said she's thankful she wasn't at the store at the time of the shooting.
Hill noticed a panel on one display case was shattered, and a mess of streamers was scattered about.

“I’m thinking someone might have gotten in, so I called the police right away because I was scared to go in,” Hill said.

Police told her about the shootout down the block and that’s when everyone noticed there were bullet holes in the store.

The bullets mangled mannequins on display, tore through the merchandise, and severed her power line.

“I’ve been nervous all day,” Hill said. “I’m still shaking. Hopefully, everything comes together.”

Hill’s power is back on and she is open for business. Insurance is processing the damage.

One other business was hit, according to Shively police, but there were no other injuries.

Police are still looking for a suspect. Anyone with any information is urged to call Shively police.

