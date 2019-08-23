Police: Mom, high on drugs, leaves 5 kids home alone

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is facing three neglect charges and a drug possession charge.
Officers say they were called to Wessleman Park Thursday evening because a juvenile had thrown a brick at a window.
They say they tried to call the boy’s parents, but couldn’t reach anyone.
Police say they took him to his Harper Avenue home, but the door was locked, and there was no answer at the door.
Officers say the boy told them his father was at work and his mother, Ashley Richardson, must have been at the store with his two siblings.
Police say two other children were supposed to be at the home with Richardson, making five total that were supposed to be in her care.
As police were speaking with the guardian of the other children, they say the remaining four children were spotted walking down the middle of the street. They say Richardson was not with them.
Police say the guardian of two of the children was finally able to get a hold of Richardson to tell her police had been looking for her.
Officers say she showed up a short time later and eventually admitted to leaving the children unsupervised.
They say she admitted to taking Suboxone earlier in the day and injecting meth within the last 24-72 hours.
Police say prescription muscle relaxers were found in her purse.
Police say they took the children back to their Harper Avenue home and discovered the oven had been on the entire time Richardson was gone.
The Department of Child Services was called in to figure out placement for the children.
Richardson is being held without bond.
