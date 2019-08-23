Prolific serial killer pleads guilty to 2 Cincinnati slayings

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A prolific serial killer who has admitted to more than 90 killings across the U.S. pleaded guilty Friday in two women’s slayings.
Samuel Little, 79, appeared via teleconference from a state prison in California.
Little, who is serving a life sentence, recently confessed in May to the murders of two women, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said.
Little’s first victim, Anna Stewart, was found in Grove city in October of 1981.
He killed women by strangulation.
“That was the way he enjoyed his pleasure was to strangle these girls,” Deters said back in June. “He specifically looked for girls with a certain neck type that he liked and that’s why he did it."
Stewart was killed here but because it was raining, Little put her in his trunk and drove her to Grove City, where he dumped her body, Deters said.
Little’s second victim is an unidentified woman police refer to as Jane Doe.
Authorities aren’t sure where when she was killed or her identity.
Little has confessed to killing 90 women. His killings span the country, with incidents in 16 states.
The FBI confirmed 34 of the confessions, with many others remaining uncorroborated.
