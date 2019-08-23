Southern High football players honor teachers who inspire them with their away jerseys

Southern High School teacher Tommy Boisvert (left) and senior football player Cameron Hethcox (right) shared jersey numbers on Friday after Hethcox gave Boisvert his other jersey. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Makayla Ballman | August 23, 2019 at 3:51 PM EDT - Updated August 23 at 3:51 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It started with the first home football game of the 2017-18 season and has now become a tradition.

Southern High School football players wear their home jerseys to school and they give their away jersey to a teacher who inspires them.

“Every Friday we get two jerseys, the jersey we wear for the day, so it’ll either be away or at home," Southern football player Cameron Hethcox said. "Today’s away. We’ll give the other jersey to our teacher that either we like most or is just, we give it to them because they’ve done something for us in the past.”

“It feels good walking around the building on a Friday,” Southern High School teacher Bobby Boisevert said. “You see teachers usually wear button ups and dress shirts,they’re wearing jerseys just like the players are. It just brings it all together, you know? It starts a positive conversation about school spirit and who’s going to the game tonight and it also holds us responsible. I feel like I’ve got to go support Cameron now!”

Both teachers and students say it brings a lot of school pride and joy to the hallways of Southern High.

