StormTALK! Friday Edition

A cold front is slooooowly moving north to south today. The rain chance will follow along it so the more north you are, the quicker that rain chance will shut off to 0% with even some sunshine. The more south you are, it may take until sunset to get to that point.
This front will not carry a ton of rain with it but some locally heavy downpours could re-develop in the coming hours.
Dry and cool air moves in tonight for a great start to your Saturday! In fact, the day overall looks great with only a few hours in the afternoon spent at or just above the 80° mark!
We start to warm things back up slowly on Sunday with scattered clouds and some t-storms building in from the southeast by the afternoon.
Our next cold front moves in Tuesday next week with showers and thunderstorms.
The cold front that would impact Labor Day Weekend is still on the maps but just how it interacts with our area is in question. The video today will cover all of this!
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.