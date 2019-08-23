Suspect arrested in July kidnapping, attempted rape

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been arrested for the kidnapping of a woman, then physically and attempting to sexually assault her.
Charles Darrell Roarx, 52, of Louisville, was taken into custody Aug. 6 by Louisville Metro police and booked into Louisville Metro Corrections last night.
On July 19, Roarx is accused of grabbing a woman from behind as she was walking into a fast food restaurant in the 7700 block of Preston Highway, according to an arrest warrant. Roarx forced the woman into a nearby garage and ordered her to undress. When she didn’t, Roarx punched the woman in the face, pulled a rope from under a blanket, made her kneel down and removed her shirt.
When the victim tried to escape as Roarx was getting undressed, the warrant says he grabbed and strangled her. The victim was able to break free from Roarx and call police after gouging his eyes.
In addition to kidnapping, Roarx is charged with attempted rape, strangulation and assault.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.