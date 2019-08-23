Tips to prevent infection from West Nile virus

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE)- We hear this every summer in Louisville and this year is no different. The West Nile virus has been found in mosquitoes in the area.
This time, according to the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health & Wellness, the affected zip code is 40215 - the Jacobs, Wyandotte, Hazelwood and Beechmont neighborhoods.
The virus has only been detected in the bugs and the risk of becoming sick is low but there are some easy ways you can make sure you’re safe.
- Protective clothing and insect repellent should be used when outdoors.
- Close your windows and use the air conditioning if you can.
- People also should take responsibility to prevent mosquito activity around their homes.
“That includes making sure that there’s no standing water in any of their outside containers, toys or tarps like that so they need to inspect their home, no holding water, they need to look at their gutters and make sure those are draining,” said Environmental Health Manager Nick Hart.
According to the health department, up to 80% of people infected with West Nile don’t develop symptoms at all. Those who do, usually have flu like symptoms but for some it can be serious.
There is no specific West Nile treatments or vaccines for the virus don’t exist, so, health officials stress that prevention is the best defense.
