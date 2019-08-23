Topgolf Swing arrives in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Topgolf has arrived in Louisville. A scaled-down, simulated version of it anyway.
The Topgolf Swing Suite is at Sullivan’s Tap House on Shelbyville Road in St Matthews.
People can test their skills on a massive screen, with up to 10 players at a time.
Thursday night, the Topgolf Swing Suite was open for a private friends-and-family event.
It opens to the public Friday.
“This weekend is free,” explained Sullivan’s Tap House partner Matt Taylor. “We’re kind of letting everyone from the community come in and try it out. You know, play on it however long you want. Starting on Monday, it’ll be available to rent.”
The rental costs $60 for an hour or $40 for 30 minutes.
Topgolf is in the process of bringing a traditional location to Louisville, too. Right now the project is facing legal challenges from Hurstbourne neighbors.
