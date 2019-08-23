Touchdown Friday Night: Week 1 Schedule

Touchdown Friday Night: Week 1 Schedule
August 22, 2019 at 10:27 PM EDT - Updated August 22 at 10:27 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - High school football action returns Friday for another season on WAVE 3 News.

Here’s the Week 1 schedule:

KENTUCKY

Kentucky Country Day at Atherton

Allen County-Scottsville at Elizabethtown

Owensboro at Breckinridge County

Seneca at Bullitt Central

South Oldham at Christian Academy

Ballard at Doss

Southern at Jeffersontown

Fern Creek at Jeffersonville (Ind.)

Moore at Lexington Christian

Floyd Central at Male

North Oldham at North Bullitt

Eastern at Oldham County

DeSales at St. Xavier

Carmel, Ind. at Trinity

PRP at Valley

INDIANA

Madison at Paoli

Columbus East at Whiteland

Clarksville at Scottsburg

Salem at North Harrison

Corydon Central at Brownstown Central

Evansville Harrison at New Albany

Columbus North at Avon

Providence at Bethlehem

