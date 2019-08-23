Touchdown Friday Night: Week 1 Schedule

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - High school football action returns Friday for another season on WAVE 3 News.
Here’s the Week 1 schedule:
KENTUCKY
Kentucky Country Day at Atherton
Allen County-Scottsville at Elizabethtown
Owensboro at Breckinridge County
Seneca at Bullitt Central
South Oldham at Christian Academy
Ballard at Doss
Southern at Jeffersontown
Fern Creek at Jeffersonville (Ind.)
Moore at Lexington Christian
Floyd Central at Male
North Oldham at North Bullitt
Eastern at Oldham County
DeSales at St. Xavier
Carmel, Ind. at Trinity
PRP at Valley
INDIANA
Madison at Paoli
Columbus East at Whiteland
Clarksville at Scottsburg
Salem at North Harrison
Corydon Central at Brownstown Central
Evansville Harrison at New Albany
Columbus North at Avon
Providence at Bethlehem
