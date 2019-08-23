Traffic Alert: Portion of West River Road to close for a few hours this Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Part of West River Road will be closed Sunday as crews inspect the Interstate 64 bridge.
West River Road is scheduled for a full closure between 4th and 8th Streets on Sunday, August 25 from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. West River Road will stay closed between 4th and 6th Streets through 7 p.m.
There will be access to the Belle of Louisville, and 4th Street will remain open.
There will be no impact to I-64 (Riverside Expressway).
Motorists should be mindful of posted signage for route detour throughout the duration of the day.
