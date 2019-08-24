Fans vow to follow Ballard Bruins through season with no home games

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Cracked and crumbling concrete bleachers forced Ballard High School to deem their stadium unsafe one day before the start of the football season.
Now, the Bruins have to play every game on the road.
Some fans are a bit sad there won’t be any home games, but many vow to follow their team wherever they play.
Even though Friday nights have to be spent under someone else’s lights, it’s the team that makes Bruins fans feel at home.
“We’ll travel anywhere for our team,” Terrance May Sr. said. “It doesn’t matter where we play, we’ll be there. They’re pretty hard-working boys, so they’ll use that as motivation to do better.”
May Sr. has a junior on the team as well as two other sons who played, so he’s more than familiar with Pat Crawford Stadium.
“It makes you feel sad because the boys deserve to have home games at home, but things happen and you can’t change that,” May Sr. said.
The concrete bleachers were built with funds from a booster club around 50 years ago. Now, they are raising safety concerns and the school has deemed them unsafe.
The field will still be used for other sports, with spectators sitting in the visitors section.
“It was full when we played Male,” said another Ballard dad, Billy Morton. “You couldn’t fit another body up there. If it was going to fall, it would have fell then.”
Morton also has a junior on the team and thinks things will be especially rough for the seniors this year.
“It’s hurting them,” Morton said. “It’s their home field, their school, it’s their domain.”
But he still has a positive outlook for the season, and the fans said they don’t need a home field for an advantage.
School board member James Craig said fixing the stands would cost more than half of what it would cost to replace them. He added that everything is on the table, even a whole new stadium.
Craig also said it’s a perfect example of the infrastructure challenges JCPS faces throughout the district and why a new revenue source needs to be found for facilities.
