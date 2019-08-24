Kentucky State Fair goers not deterred by security changes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three teens were charged after fireworks and a gunshot were set off at the Kentucky State Fair last weekend, causing officials to implement a new security policy.
The crowds of families didn’t slow down during the first weekend of new security changes.
“Everyone here is really family friendly,” said 16-year- old T’Arah Fields. “Everyone is with someone smiling and then the music I love the music I just love this energy.”
If T’Araha were here last weekend, she would have felt a different energy. A shot was fired in the air and then fireworks were set off at the Kentucky State Fair. T’Arah’s twin Tayjah was surprised by the vibe of the fair after hearing the rule changes for minors.
“I thought since they said no kids after under 18 allowed after six maybe after that everything would have died down,” said 16- year- old Tayjah Fields.
“I appreciate the security I haven’t been concerned or worried or anything,” said local father Dan Devine.
This is the first time Devine has seen security changes in his long history of visiting the fair.
”Well I’m 43 years old this year so I’m going to say [this is my 42nd] year,” said Devine.
Maddy Schadd said she was cautious about coming to the fair during its last weekend.
“I’m worried for my safety because anything can happen in a public place at any time,” said 18- year- old Schadd.
Jaiden Legrande said he was at the fair last weekend when the chaos erupted, however the 14- year- old but said he wasn’t discouraged to return.
"I still want to have fun and I’m not going to let something like that get in my way,” said Legrande.
The last day of the fair is August 25th.
