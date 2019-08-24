Person shot in Fayette Mall parking lot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police cars swarmed the Fayette Mall in Lexington on Friday night, after a person was shot in the parking lot.
It happened around 9 p.m.
Lexington police said one person was shot in a vehicle that was leaving Fayette Mall, at the intersection of Nicholasville Road and Wilson Downing.
Investigators haven’t said how the victim is doing or if there are any suspects. A motive wasn’t immediately known, either.
Anyone with information is asked to call Lexington Police at (859)258-3600.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.