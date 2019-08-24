Touchdown Friday Night: Week 1 Scoreboard

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - High school football action returned to Kentucky and Indiana on Friday night.
Here’s the Week 1 scoreboard:
KENTUCKY
Christian Academy 6, South Oldham 0 (OT)
Elizabethtown 42, Allen County-Scottsville 0
Ballard 50, Doss 8
Manual 7, Central 0
Trinity 41, Carmel (Ind.) 14
Owensboro 42, Breckinridge County 0
North Bullitt 40, North Oldham 14
St. Xavier 38, DeSales 7
Southern 36, Jeffersontown 0
Fern Creek 25, Jeffersonville (Ind.) 6
Kentucky Country Day 23, Atherton 7
Carroll County 14, Ludlow 12
Grayson County 23, Hancock County 6
Central Hardin 49, Daviess County 10
Paris 22, Fort Knox 6
Seneca at Bullitt Central
Moore at Lexington Christian
Male 42, Floyd Central (Ind.) 13
Oldham County 27, Eastern 12
PRP at Valley
INDIANA
Providence 29, Bethlehem 20
Switzerland County 40, Crawford County 12
Brownstown Central 43, Corydon Central 14
Batesville 45, Jennings County 28
Salem 27, North Harrison 13
Paoli 34, Madison 26
Columbus East 40, Whiteland 20
Scottsburg 21, Clarksville 20
Silver Creek 13, Charlestown 7
Evansville Harrison at New Albany
Columbus North at Avon
