Touchdown Friday Night: Week 1 Scoreboard

Touchdown Friday Night: Week 1 Scoreboard
Be sure to catch all the scores and highlights on Touchdown Friday Night every Friday on WAVE 3 News at 11 p.m.
August 22, 2019 at 10:27 PM EDT - Updated August 23 at 10:44 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - High school football action returned to Kentucky and Indiana on Friday night.

Be sure to catch all the scores and highlights on Touchdown Friday Night at 11 p.m.

Here’s the Week 1 scoreboard:

KENTUCKY

Christian Academy 6, South Oldham 0 (OT)

Elizabethtown 42, Allen County-Scottsville 0

Ballard 50, Doss 8

Manual 7, Central 0

Trinity 41, Carmel (Ind.) 14

Owensboro 42, Breckinridge County 0

North Bullitt 40, North Oldham 14

St. Xavier 38, DeSales 7

Southern 36, Jeffersontown 0

Fern Creek 25, Jeffersonville (Ind.) 6

Kentucky Country Day 23, Atherton 7

Carroll County 14, Ludlow 12

Grayson County 23, Hancock County 6

Central Hardin 49, Daviess County 10

Paris 22, Fort Knox 6

Seneca at Bullitt Central

Moore at Lexington Christian

Male 42, Floyd Central (Ind.) 13

Oldham County 27, Eastern 12

PRP at Valley

INDIANA

Providence 29, Bethlehem 20

Switzerland County 40, Crawford County 12

Brownstown Central 43, Corydon Central 14

Batesville 45, Jennings County 28

Salem 27, North Harrison 13

Paoli 34, Madison 26

Columbus East 40, Whiteland 20

Scottsburg 21, Clarksville 20

Silver Creek 13, Charlestown 7

Evansville Harrison at New Albany

Columbus North at Avon

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.