Bad weather and lightning suspends 3rd round of Tour Championship

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -ATLANTA (AP) _ Six people were taken by ambulance from the PGA’s Tour Championship after lightning struck a pine tree just off the 16th tee at East Lake in Atlanta.
The lightning struck the top and shattered bark all the way to the bottom about 30 minutes after play was suspended by the foul weather. Fans had been asked to seek shelter when the FedEx Cup finale was stopped.
Atlanta Police spokesman James H. White III said five adults and one female juvenile had sought shelter beneath the tree. He said they were taken to hospitals for further treatment, all of them alert, conscious and breathing.
The weather prevented 26 of the 30 participants from finishing their rounds. Justin Thomas is the overall leader at 12 under, one shot ahead of Brooks Koepka (KEHP’-kah) and Rory McIlroy. All three had completed five holes before play was halted.
