Bevin responds to Bernie Sanders Louisville visit

In this race, in 2019 here in Kentucky, you’ll also have people on both sides of this equation. Andy Beshear, who is in line with Bernie Sanders -- they share the same party, the same ideology, they share the same values on many fronts. They are both strongly pro-abortion, they both strongly believe your second amendment rights should be restricted, they strongly believe that you are people who should be punished if somehow you are out there pursuing the American dream. These are the kind of things we want to reject here in Kentucky. Not only with crazy Bernie, but with Andy Beshear this fall in November. This is an opportunity for you to choose. Not only in 2019, but again in 2020.