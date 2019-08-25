Bevin responds to Bernie Sanders Louisville visit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - United States senator and presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders held a rally in Louisville on Sunday afternoon.
Hundreds gathered outside the Muhammad Ali Center downtown to hear Sanders speak.
Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin issued a statement in response to Sanders’ visit.
"Hi this is Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin. Today, Sunday, Bernie Sanders, crazy Bernie, is going to be here in Kentucky. He’s here protesting business, protesting those who create jobs and opportunity. He thinks that everything should be free, somehow the job creators should be punished, and the people who do and don’t work to varying degrees should get everything for free. Doesn’t work that way. Anytime someone gets something for free someone else is paying for it.
In this race, in 2019 here in Kentucky, you’ll also have people on both sides of this equation. Andy Beshear, who is in line with Bernie Sanders -- they share the same party, the same ideology, they share the same values on many fronts. They are both strongly pro-abortion, they both strongly believe your second amendment rights should be restricted, they strongly believe that you are people who should be punished if somehow you are out there pursuing the American dream. These are the kind of things we want to reject here in Kentucky. Not only with crazy Bernie, but with Andy Beshear this fall in November. This is an opportunity for you to choose. Not only in 2019, but again in 2020.
The American dream is a real thing, of and by and for the people really works if we the people take it seriously. Exercise your right to vote. Get out there and let your voice be heard. If you want to side with Andy Beshear and Bernie Sanders that is your prerogative, but if you believe America and Kentucky deserve better than that I ask for your vote November 5."
During his speech, Sanders took on Kentucky republicans including Bevin and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.