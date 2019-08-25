$27,000 of equipment stolen from local school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local technology teacher knew something was odd when the flag pole was knocked down and the American flag was missing from her class. When she looked around her computer classroom, she noticed empty desks that were filled with computers and laptops the day before.
After the incident on August 19th, St. Nicholas Academy put a lock on the front gate leading into the school, for the first time. Someone walked through the gates and into the computer lab and stole $27,000 worth of technology and learning materials from the students.
WAVE 3 News obtained surveillance footage showing what happened. It shows a man entering the court yard of St. Nicholas Academy just before midnight.
He tried to get into the school through several different doors. But after multiple failed attempts, the man leaves. However, two hours later he returns pushing a shopping cart. Timestamps on the video show he was inside the school for about 45 minutes. In that time, Principal Kathy DeLozier said the thief was able to walk out of the school with a shopping cart filled with $27,000 worth of electronics from the school’s computer lab, hidden under a rug which he also stole.
"Its just such a silly stupid act from which he gets nothing,” said DeLozier. “The computers have all been remotely disabled. [It] takes children and frightens them and takes a school and puts all of our energy into something we don't need to be putting out energy in."
DeLozier said eyewitnesses told the school the man met with another person, tied the cart to a moped and then drove off.
The school had to replace the equipment and bring upgrades to its security system. The man got away with chrome books, iPad, speakers, chargers, headphones, the American Flag and more. He was unable to get into one cart of computers.
Principal DeLozier said the school would rather be celebrating their newest Fulbright Scholar and a student playing sports in Europe, but instead they’re distracted by what was taken from them last week.
The school said the man was able to get in due to a mishap in the magnet in that one door. However, the school has stepped up all after hours security.
LMPD is investigating, but haven’t made an arrest.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
