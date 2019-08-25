Gilda’s Club Kentuckiana hosts open house block party

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gilda’s Club Kentuckiana recently moved to a bigger, better space to help people with cancer cope with their diagnosis.
On Saturday, the club held an open house block party, kicking off a week of events for the community to come together to have a little fun and enjoyment and not have to worry about some of the things that may be stressing them out.
The block party was just the first event of the week of fun.
Below is a list of events, free for everyone to enjoy.
- August 25 at 3 p.m. - Gilda’s Goes To The Dogs - Bring your pups and come for a walk! Learn and grow as a dog handler, or just get out and exercise with your pet and other dog owners. We’ll meet for popsicles in the parking lot after our walk.
- August 26 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. - Ask the Oncology Team: Learn the role the Oncology Pharmacy Specialist and the Hematology Nurse Practitioner play in your healthcare team and what resources are available to veterans and their caregivers at the Robley Rex VA Medical Center. Questions welcome!
- August 26 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Cooking with Bhavana - With Chef Bhavana Barde of Cooking at the Cottage. (RSVP is required. Space is limited and cooking classes fi ll up quickly, so RSVP now at 502-583-0075)
- August 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Cooking with the Farmer and the Foodie - With Foxhollow Farm’s Maggie Keith & food writer and CJ Restaurant Critic Lindsey McClave. (Space is limited and cooking classes fi ll up quickly, so RSVP now at 502-583-0075)
- August 28 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. - Fall Wreath Making - Create a beautiful, fall-themed wreath for your home! No artistic skills are necessary. We will provide the supplies. You provide the creativity.
- August 29 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. - Cardmaking - Create greeting cards that are works of art. (Space is limited, so RSVP now at 502-583-0075)
- August 30 from 12:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. - Friday Fun Yoga - A great way to end your week!
Gilda’s Club Kentuckiana is located at 2440 Grinstead Drive. For more information, click here.
