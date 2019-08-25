Officials: Man drowned in Ohio River trying to save girlfriend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials say the call came in around 9 p.m. Saturday night, of kayakers in distress.
According to Indiana Conservation Officer Jim Schreck, three people went to the river from the George Rogers Clark Boat ramp and kayaked across the Ohio, docking at Shipping Port Island to go fishing.
Police identified those involved as Travis Hughes, 28, Jamie Dunaway, 31, and Mitchell Hughes, 30, all of Pewee Valley, Ky.
As they were heading back to shore, officials say Dunaway’s kayak overturned after she hit a wave.
Travis, Dunaway’s boyfriend, tried to rescue her and capsized his own kayak.
Crews searched the river not long before recovering his body around 11:30 p.m.
Dunaway swam to a nearby island where she was picked up by the Clarksville Fire Department.
Officials say none of the kayakers were wearing life jackets.
