One year later, Westport Road fatal hit and run remains unsolved

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s been nearly a year since a man was hit and killed while riding his bike home from work. The person who hit him still hasn’t been caught.
"To a point, none of it still seems real,” Kerith Palletti gets emotional when she thinks about what her brother Kell has missed in the last year.
As time passes, she is no closer to knowing who was involved in his death.
“The longer this goes on it gets harder and harder and harder,” said Palletti.
Early one morning last August, the 32-year-old Air Force veteran was riding his bicycle home from work on Westport Road when he was hit by a pickup truck. The driver stopped only to remove Kell’s bike from the bumper, tossing it to the side of the road before driving away.
“It still just blows my mind,” Palletti said. “I can’t comprehend it, I really can’t.”
LMPD has received some tips but they’re still looking for the one that will solve the case. Pictures of the truck are the biggest clue they have. It’s a Chevy or GMC pickup with silver running boards. At the time of the crash, it had a white cab topper on it. The driver still hasn’t been identified.
”What are you doing to their friends, family their mom? Kell was an only son, he was the baby,” said Palletti. “It’s everybody else that has to pick up the pieces."
But with the crucial pieces still missing, time alone won’t heal Palletti’s wounds.
“Even just the decency to come forward and say ‘I made a mistake, I didn’t mean for this to happen,” Palletti said. “I think that would do a lot for all of us if we had some answers.”
Anyone who may have seen or heard anything is asked to call the Crime Tip Hotline at (502) 574-LMPD.
