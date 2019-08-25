Women’s Equality Day celebration held in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dozens of people celebrated woman’s suffrage in Louisville on Saturday.
The League of Women Voters Louisville, Metro Office for Women and Frazier History Museum hosted their third annual Women’s Equality Day celebration.
The gathering honored the 99th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, an amendment that finally allowed women the right to vote.
The great great granddaughter of Elizabeth Cady Stanton, a woman who fought for women’s rights says she’s grateful for women’s rights, but says there’s still plenty more to do.
“I always like to look at the past, the present and the future," Jenkins said. "We stand on the shoulders of the women and men before us that worked to get rights that we use today and the job is not finished. So we want to work for the rights of our future too.”
The theme of the event was Vote = Power. The program touched on past struggles, highlighted present challenges, and urged participants to act now and plan for the future.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.