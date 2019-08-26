AT&T employees in Louisville continue to strike

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - AT&T employees in Louisville and across the southeast are still on strike.
They are alleging AT&T management is bargaining in bad faith by sending negotiators to the bargaining table who don’t have the power to make decisions.
Dozens of people stood out in the rain on Monday, the third day for local workers striking, outside the AT&T building off Armory Place. The union representing the employees said there are about 13 other locations like this in Louisville where people are striking.
“We have approximately 600 members that are out on the line,” said Todd Robey, Vice President of Communications Workers of America Local 3310.
The AT&T employees gathered in downtown Louisville are call center employees. If you are a customer, you may have spoken to one of them.
“They take calls for new service and repairs,” Robey said.
Others may have been out at your home or business.
“If your internet is out or your phone is out, those are the guys who do the repair for you,” Robey said. “It’s kind of hard to bargain anything if the people you are bargaining with can’t make any decisions.”
They are joining thousands of others across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.
“We’ll be here as long as it takes,” Robey said. “The company sees us out here so they will take notice that everyone is willing to stand out here not getting paid and do what it takes to send people to the bargaining table.”
On Sunday, presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders joined AT&T employees on the picket line.
AT&T issued a statement that said:
"A strike is in no one’s best interest. We remain ready to sit down with union leaders to negotiate a new, improved contract for our employees. Our bargaining team is negotiating this contract with CWA leaders in the same way we have successfully done with other CWA contracts over the years. We listen, engage in substantive discussions and share proposals back and forth until we reach agreement.
"That’s why we’re surprised and disappointed that union leaders would call for a strike at this point in the negotiations, particularly when we’re offering terms that would help our employees – some of whom average from $121,000 to $134,000 in total compensation – be even better off.
“We’re prepared for a strike and will continue working hard to serve our customers.”
AT&T said the company has reached 20 agreements since 2017, covering more than 89,000 employees. An AT&T spokesperson said the Southeast contract covers fewer than 8 percent of their employees.
