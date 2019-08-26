Bernie Sanders visits striking AT&T workers in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ahead of Bernie Sanders rally near the Muhammad Ali Center on Sunday, Sanders stopped by Armory Place to show support for the picketing AT&T employees.
The workers are represented by the Communications Workers of America.
They are picketing over what they say are unfair labor practices while they negotiate a new contract.
“Bernie Sanders has always been a friend of labor and one to stand up against corporate greed,” said Local 33 vice president Todd Robey. “So when they made that call to us, we found out he changed his plans to come out and support unionized labor, and CWA, Communications Workers of America in particular that was an awesome surprise and a welcomed one. We need more people to stand up and speak out against this corporate greed.”
In Kentucky, over 1,000 AT&T employees have been on strike since Friday at midnight. All together, over 20,000 workers are on strike across the southeast.
