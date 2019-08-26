Children audition for ‘The Nutcracker’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s only August but the Louisville Ballet is already getting ready for a Christmas favorite... The Nutcracker.
Children’s auditions took place on Sunday.
The ballet casts children from local dance studios to share the stage with students from the Louisville Ballet School.
The children can audition for one of five roles, soldier, a mouse, a jockey, an angel or a party goer. The children will get cast depending on their height and weight.
Even though those who auditioned have experience, they still experience some anxitey.
“It’s a feeling of excitement and giddiness but also your really nervous," Outreach director Molly Kays said. "You don’t really know what to expect. You don’t know who’s going to be in the room watching you, but it’s a really good experience. the kids have a great time. They get to be here with their friends and they see their dance teachers. they’re the ones watching them. A familiar face is always a good thing when your nervous.”
Over 150 children participated. Around 100 to 110 children will land roles for The Nutcracker.
This year the Brown-Forman Nutcracker has a shorter run of performances... just nine, between December 14th and December 22nd.
