Connect Marketplace brings celebs to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Retired swimming superstar Michael Phelps will give the opening address at Connect Marketplace on Aug. 26.
Connect Marketplace is a trade show that brings together meeting, event, travel and tourism industry professionals. Approximately 4,000 people are expected to attend the event at the Kentucky International Convention Center.
The convention concludes Wednesday with a closing keynote delivered by Academy Award-winning actress Nicole Kidman, who is a Goodwill Ambassador for U.N. Women to raise awareness to end violence against women and girls.
“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to once again showcase the city of Louisville to such an important audience," Louisville Tourism President and CEO Karen Williams said.
It is the first time Connect Marketplace has held its convention in Louisville. The event takes place after a $207-million renovation of the downtown convention center, and the construction of several new downtown hotels to accommodate visitors.
