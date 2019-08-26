FallTALK! Monday Edition

Nice to get more rain without all the severe weather concerns! We will continue with the drizzle/showers through at least 5 or 6pm, then the coverage will ease down and shift more east.
This means a break from the steady rain for most areas this evening and overnight.
The showers will return towards sunrise-mid morning Tuesday with the showers likely to grow into thunderstorms east of I-65 Tuesday afternoon.
Once we are beyond that round, we are done with the rain for a few days as beautiful weather (just like last Saturday) rolls back in for Wednesday and Thursday!
Another cold front will get close to our area Friday into the holiday weekend, but it may not push all the way through. This means a warm/humid setup with perhaps a few afternoon t-storms. I do not see any washout scenarios right now. Plenty of time to watch that.
