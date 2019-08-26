Flu vaccine may be delayed this season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A nationwide delay in flu vaccine delivery potentially means a longer wait to get those flu shots this year.
Despite the potential delay, experts at Norton Healthcare said that there is no cause for concern.
“The vaccine is a little late this year, but you’ll still have time to get a flu shot before the flu season is fully underway,” Paul S. Schulz, M.D., infectious disease physician with Norton Infectious Disease Specialists, said. “It took longer this year for the World Health Organization and U.S. Food and Drug Administration to identify the strains needed to produce the vaccine, which caused the delay in production.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) does recommend that everyone more than 6 months old get a flu shot.
“There was a strain of the flu that emerged late last year and needed to be taken into account for this year’s vaccine,” Schulz said. "These H3N2 strains change frequently and make it more difficult when developing a vaccine.”
The largest number of people get sick with the flu during December and January, however, the CDC explained that the flu season can last into May.
More than 80,000 people died from the flu during the 2018-2019 flu season which was the longest in 10 years, according to the CDC.
While the vaccine may not be 100% effective, Norton Healthcare officials still recommended getting the flu shot.
“Getting vaccinated earlier in the season is recommended since it takes two weeks after getting the vaccine for your body to be protected,” Lori M. Scales, M.D., internal medicine/pediatrics with Norton Community Medical Associates – Mt. Washington, said. “But if you miss the start of the season, you should still get the vaccine, as every bit of protection will help.”
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.