FORECAST: Keep the umbrellas handy for a soggy Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another batch of showers is pushing north from south-central Kentucky towards I-64. These will continue to track north through the morning before another batch of rain moves in from the west around noon. This round will push northeast during the afternoon eventually allowing for drier conditions heading into the evening.
Because of the persistent clouds, highs will be limited to the 70s today.
Overnight lows creep into the upper 60s and low 70s beneath mostly cloudy skies.
Despite the clouds, tomorrow’s highs max out in the low to mid 80 before a cold front brings showers for the afternoon and evening.
Behind the front, expect less humid and drier conditions for the rest of the workweek. Highs remain in the upper 70s to low 80s through Thursday before jumping into the upper 80s for the weekend.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.