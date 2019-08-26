FORECAST: Needed rainfall in WAVE Country today

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few rounds of rain, ranging from drizzle to heavier downpours, will continue to pass through WAVE Country into the afternoon hours. Use caution on area roads as some ponding of water will take place.
The coverage of rainfall will really tame down this evening leaving most areas rain-free. It won’t last long as our next chance ramps back up in the morning hours of Tuesday. This is when the actual cold front will be marching at our door.
Depending on the speed of that front, areas along and east of it will develop thunderstorms toward the afternoon hours. This looks especially true for those of you east of I-65 at this time.
Once the front clears your backyard, we are out of the rain zone for a few days. In fact, if you enjoyed last Saturday’s weather, a sequel is on the way!
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.