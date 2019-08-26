Hall of Fame jockey arrested for OWI

CORYDON, Ind. (WAVE) - A jockey who has ridden three Kentucky Derby winners is facing charges for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Calvin Borel, 52, was arrested Sunday in Harrison County, Indiana and booked into the Harrison County Jail.
In addition to the OWI charge, Borel is OWI endangering a person.
Borel won his first Kentucky Derby in 2007 aboard Street Sense. He also guided Mine That Bird to victory in the 2009 Derby, and Super Saver in the 2010 Run for the Roses.
