Hall of Fame jockey arrested for OWI
Hall of Fame jockey Calvin Borel, 52, was arrested Aug. 25, 2019 in Harrison County, Indiana. He is charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated. (Source: Harrison County, Ind. Jail)
By Charles Gazaway | August 26, 2019 at 2:53 PM EDT - Updated August 26 at 2:53 PM

CORYDON, Ind. (WAVE) - A jockey who has ridden three Kentucky Derby winners is facing charges for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Calvin Borel, 52, was arrested Sunday in Harrison County, Indiana and booked into the Harrison County Jail.

In addition to the OWI charge, Borel is OWI endangering a person.

Borel won his first Kentucky Derby in 2007 aboard Street Sense. He also guided Mine That Bird to victory in the 2009 Derby, and Super Saver in the 2010 Run for the Roses.

