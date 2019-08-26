Houston Mayor addresses 2019 Leadership Louisville Luncheon as keynote speaker

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 2019 Leadership Louisville Luncheon welcomed a special guest from the Lone Star State Monday.
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner was the keynote speaker at the event, held at the Louisville Marriott Downtown.
Turner was invited to speak about the challenges he's faced in his city, and the mindset and innovative solutions he's taken to grow through them.
In his time as Mayor, Turner has been a part of the cities rebound from Hurricane Harvey, cheered the Houston Astros on to a 2017 World Series victory, hosted a Super Bowl, and led the winning bid to host the World Petroleum Congress in 2020.
The event was put on by the Leadership Louisville Center, which provides resources for leadership development and civic engagement locally.
