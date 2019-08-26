Kentucky Derby Festival searching for 2020 Royal Court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Preparations for next year’s Kentucky Derby Festival (KDF) are already underway and the festival is searching for a new royal court.
The application process is now open and online at KDF.org. Young women from Kentucky and Southern Indiana who are full-time college students are eligible to apply.
Applicants must be single, female residents of Kentucky or the metropolitan area, including Clark, Floyd and Harrison Counties in Indiana, and full-time college students (in at least the second year), with a minimum accumulative GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale. KDF officials said that candidates must be “poised, outstanding in the community and 18 years old on or before December 31, 2019.” All applicants are required to attend a screening on either Saturday, November 2, or Saturday, November 9, at the Goldberg Simpson Law Firm.
Contact Melanie Miller, Vice President of the Fillies, Inc., at (502) 558-4152 or email at melaniejmiller9@gmail.com with questions or concerns.
If selected, each member of the court will receive $2,000 in scholarships: $1,000 from The Fillies, Inc. and $1,000 from the Kentucky Derby Festival Foundation.
The 2020 Queen will be chosen by a “spin-of-the-wheel” at the Fillies Derby Ball on April 4, 2020, however, the Court will be selected in January.
The deadline for submissions is October 13.
The Royal Court serves as ambassadors of the Kentucky Derby Festival and will attend nearly 70 events over a two week period.
