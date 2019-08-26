Kentucky Derby Festival searching for 2020 Royal Court

Applicants must be single, female residents of Kentucky or the metropolitan area, including Clark, Floyd and Harrison Counties in Indiana, and full-time college students (in at least the second year), with a minimum accumulative GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale. KDF officials said that candidates must be “poised, outstanding in the community and 18 years old on or before December 31, 2019.” All applicants are required to attend a screening on either Saturday, November 2, or Saturday, November 9, at the Goldberg Simpson Law Firm.