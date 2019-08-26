KFC Yum! Center looking to fill open positions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More than 150 jobs are up for grabs at the KFC Yum! Center.
Applications will be accepted on-site and interviews will be conducted Aug. 29 in the arena’s front lobby from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The entertainment venue has openings on its event security, housekeeping, guest services and conversion teams. The housekeeping team members will clean and maintain the arena during sporting events, concerts and family shows. These include the University of Louisville’s men’s and women’s basketball games and a multitude of upcoming concerts and family shows.
Staff on the arena’s conversion team help transition the venue between events, help to install and remove the basketball court as well as set up staging and seating for concerts and other types of events.
Andy Frain Services (AFS), the KFC Yum! Center’s new event staffing partner, will hire ushers, ticket scanners, suite attendants and event security to support all types of KFC Yum! Center events.
Job seekers interested in applying must be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or equivalent and be willing to submit a background screening. They should bring two forms of ID to the job fair.
Click here to download an application.
