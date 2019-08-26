Man charged with attempted kidnapping of NKY teen at school out of jail

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - The man charged with the attempted kidnapping of a Connor High School student in the school’s parking lot is out of jail.
Benjamin J. Margitza, 18, of Las Vegas, paid his $50,000 cash bond Thursday.
The attempted kidnapping happened Monday in Hebron, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office says.
Margitza first met the victim through an online app about four years ago, they say.
According to authorities, there was minimal contact between the two but within the past year Margitza contacted the victim and began making explicit, sexual statements while also obsessing over the victim by saying how he wanted to marry her.
Margitza flew from Las Vegas to northern Kentucky late Saturday night with the intention of making contact with the victim.
He approached her in the parking lot of Conner High School shortly before 11 a.m. and grabbed her arm.
The victim screamed and began to ran away, but he continued to follow her.
A 16-year-old male student heard what was going on and intervened.
The victim then went into the school and told the School Resource Officer what happened.
The officer located Margitza in the back of an Uber as he was trying to leave the Conner High School campus.
Margitza told detectives that he would have followed the victim into the school if the male student hadn’t stopped him.
In addition, Margitza said he intended to convince the victim to have sex with him once he got her back to his hotel.
Margitza is charged with attempted kidnapping of a minor and criminal trespass.
He is not to have contact with the victim or witnesses and is not allowed to enter the school’s property.
Margitza waived his right to a preliminary hearing when he appeared in court on Aug. 26.
