New Scam Alert: Watch out for ‘Sextortion’ emails

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning everyone about a new e-mail scam, called “Sextortion.”
The agency said a scammer may send an email claiming to have images or videos of a potential victim watching pornography or participating in sexual activities.
The scammer may claim that they’ve hacked into a computer and activated the webcam without the owner’s knowledge. At this point, they demand payment in the form of gift cards, bitcoins, or a wire transfer.
If they are denied, they may threaten to send embarrassing photos or videos to family, friends, and employers.
These hackers may also send copies of your browser history or evidence that you’ve downloaded videos from pornographic sites, which they have obtained by getting access to legitimate usernames and passwords that were exposed during major security breaches.
BBB representatives said that the scammers rarely have the images or videos they claim to have, but there are still things you can do to ensure your safety.
Experts said it’s important to not open or click on an email or attachment from someone you do not know. If you accidentally do this, run a security check on your computer and install security software immediately.
If you’re worried that you’re being scammed, try searching one or two of the sentences in the email online to help verify whether the email is spam.
Change your passwords often to reduce the risk of your information being stolen or hacked in a nationwide data breach.
The BBB said for peace of mind, keep webcams covered when they are not in use.
