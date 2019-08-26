Plea deal possible in alleged Lysol can attack by attorney

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A plea deal is in the works for an attorney accused of hitting another attorney over the head with a Lysol can.
Lindsey Scott is facing an assault charge for the July incident which was caught on video. He was back in court Monday in front of the judge the Jefferson County Attorney’s Office asked to step down last month.
Prosecutors asked for Judge Tanisha Hickerson to remove herself from the case because of a conversation she had with one of Scott's lawyers after the July 17 incident. At this time, Hickerson is still on the case.
Shawn Wimberly Sr. is representing Scott he shared updates with WAVE 3 News about where Scott's case currently stands.
"What everyone needs to know is we're just moving forward, everybody is innocent until proven guilty,” said Wimberly. “That's the goal and that's the respect of what our legal system has to have. We have to have faith in our legal system."
In court, prosecutors and Scott’s lawyers said both sides were working on a plea deal. Wimberly would not go into details about the possible deal but said Scott will be back in court Thursday to discuss it.
