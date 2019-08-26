Same judge to again determine if accused child-rapist is competent

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The fate of an accused violent sexual predator will be in the hands of the same judge who previously found him incompetent to stand trial.
Once the incompetency determination was made in 2017, it allowed for Cane Madden to be released from an institution. That’s when police say Madden struck again, doing exactly what he’d previously warned he’d do - rape a child.
In 2017, Madden was arrested and admitted to sexually assaulting a woman and biting part of her face off. In February, 2018, Judge Annie O’Connell ruled him incompetent to stand trial for that case. Madden had gone through six mental evaluations.
O’Connell also stated in her opinion that more medical treatment would not bring him to the legal standard to stand trial. The case against Madden was dismissed.
In Kentucky, if a person is found to be unable to benefit from mental health treatment, they cannot be kept against their will in a medical institution. Madden had been released from University of Louisville Hospital for not meeting that criteria.
“If found incompetent and not likely to gain competency, then the case is dismissed,” Assistant Commonwealth attorney Emily Lantz said at the time. “In Kentucky, that means they get let go.”
On August 9, police say Madden admitted to hitting an 8-year-old girl with a shovel and raping her. He was given a $1 million bond and remains in jail.
The Commonwealth Attorney's Office told WAVE 3 News that the latest indictment against Madden has been assigned again to Division Two of Jefferson Circuit Court, Judge O’Connell.
They said the case will proceed and it is up to the defense to raise the competency issue. If and when they do, Madden will again be evaluated and the results presented to the court.
So what will happen next?
Jefferson Circuit Court Chief Judge McKay Chauvin would not comment on the Madden case specifically, but told WAVE 3 News judges must apply the law as it stands, without subjectivity.
"It's every judge's nightmare, making a decision that doesn't work out," he said. "People have a right to be angry and sad and hurt, but you can't predict everything. You make those decisions as thoughtfully as you can, and apply the law."
He explained competency is a fluid condition. Meaning, a person who was previously found to be incompetent in one proceeding, may be found competent in a future case. Chauvin said the competency standard helps a judge determine whether a person can rationally assist their council.
Chauvin said there is a serious amount of due process when making the decision of whether an individual can be held for medical treatment against their will. He pointed to KRS 202-A which also allows the accused person a right to a jury trial if they are being held against their will.
Chauvin explained a judge would be able to re-evaluate certain factors about a case, like how recently the offense was committed.
He also said a judge can consider if the accused person would benefit from treatment by keeping them from getting into further trouble.
Chauvin said the law does allow for the person to remain in treatment for years, but that competency is re-evaluated on a yearly basis.
Meanwhile, Madden is being held on the $1 million bond.
