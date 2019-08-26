Second trial for accused killer, cannibal to begin next week

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) – Nearly five years of work bringing an accused murderer and cannibal to trial halted abruptly last week when a witness statement led to a mistrial.
Now, attorneys are preparing once again to bring Joseph Oberhansley to trial for the gruesome 2014 death of Tammy Jo Blanton. With the second trial scheduled to start next week, the timing this time around is significant.
“Sept. 11 is the five-year anniversary of this,” Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said. “And on that day, we will be in the courtroom trying the case.”
Sept. 4, they’ll once again travel to Hamilton County, just north of Indianapolis, to pick a jury and just like last time, they’ll have a large pool of potential jurors to choose from.
Oberhansley is accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home, stabbing Blanton to death and eating parts of her body.
Because of the pre-trial publicity and nature of the case, the jury will again be sequestered in Clark County until a verdict is reached.
“This case has captured the imagination of people all over the country,” Mull said. “The facts of it, of course, are highly unusual. The family has suffered seeing it protractedly play out like it has. So I will be very satisfied on that anniversary date to be in court fighting for justice for the victim on that special day.”
A witness statement about Oberhansley’s criminal past and drug use led to the mistrial last week. While a mistrial is unusual, Mull said the fresh start is needed. It will ensure a fair trial for Oberhansley and a verdict that likely can withstand appeal.
“It’s unfortunate when it happens but it happens,” Mull said. “And when it does, we know what to do. We go right back to work and we get it done the next time. The family is ready for a verdict, the family’s ready for justice, the family’s ready to move ahead. So it can’t happen quick enough for them.”
According to the Circuit Court 4 office, the process of selecting a Hamilton County jury and sequestering it in Clark County for the day and a half went smoothly.
Between hotel rooms for the 15 jurors and two court staffers, as well as food, the short sequestration is estimated to have cost around $2,500 last week.
