Thousands of unsafe products being sold on Amazon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new investigation by the Wall Street Journal has unwrapped an online shopping nightmare. The investigation found thousands of unsafe or mislabeled products on Amazon’s website.
More than four-thousand items for were found sale on the site from sellers who have been banned or declared unsafe by federal regulators, according to the investigation. Toys and medications that didn’t reveal the health risks to children were also found.
The Wall Street Journal reported that the site showed numerous listings for sleeping mats that were previously banned by the FDA over concerns that they can suffocate infants.
More than 100 items were found to have been previously banned by Amazon, but still being sold on-site. Even more concerning, nearly half of the offending items were listed as being shipped from an Amazon warehouse.
