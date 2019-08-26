Will the State Fair teen policy stick around for future fairs?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As vendors packed up and said goodbye Monday, the Kentucky State Fair wrapped up another year with both highs and lows, most notably the crowd scare that led to a new teen guest policy change.
Fairgoers and Kentucky State Fair officials seemed happy overall with the changes made to the event this year. So, will the teen policy continue for years to come? That’s still to be determined, but fair officials told WAVE 3 News the answer likely will be yes.
Artists who picked up their championship entries and vendors who packed up for the next big show said they noticed the difference the policy change made from one Saturday to the next.
“It went great,” Ag Land exhibitor Dave Morris said. “The attendance was good.” Morris said his busiest day was the final Saturday of the fair.
A teen guardian policy change after 6 p.m. came after a crowd scare the first Saturday night of the fair. Police said one teen fired a shot in the air and other teens lit firecrackers. While attendance numbers aren’t in yet, fair leaders said they’re content with the move after getting a lot of positive public feedback.
“We had such good response on that Saturday night following, that we kept the Midway open an additional 30 minutes, which isn’t typical at the fair,” Kentucky State Fair spokesman Ian Cox said.
Fair officials also were happy about Sunday night’s huge Lauren Daigle concert crowd.
“This was a wonderful state fair for me,” artist Judi Smith said.
Smith, who won Best of Show for Embroidery, is among those offering kudos to fair officials for the new teen policy after being part of 20 Kentucky State Fairs over the years.
“I like that kids need to be chaperoned,” Smith said. “My kids usually were, and my grandkids, too.”
With the Hometown Rising Concert coming to the Fairgrounds soon, fair officials will consult on safety, but they said concert promoters have their own security. Fair officials said they came up with the 6 p.m. teen time policy based on what other state fairs have done over the years, and based on the time they were getting a lot of walk-up traffic at the gate, most of it was after 6 p.m.
