YMCA opens doors for free week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For seven days, residents of Louisville will have access to all YMCA area branches.
The YMCA of Greater Louisville is opening its doors and offering free classes from September 2 through September 8. It’s part of the YMCA Community Health Week to encourage people to be active and make better choices when it comes to nutrition, exercise and overall well-being. The event will also serve as a way to connect with others in the community.
“The YMCA is pleased to invite the community to any of our locations to set goals and establish methods to reduce chronic illness and to achieve your greatest health potential," said Steve Tarver, President and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Louisville. "The Y offers caring staff and a fun environment.”
All YMCA of Greater Louisville branches, including those in Clark and Floyd Counties in Indiana, are participating in Community Week.
All that is required to enter is a photo I.D. Participants under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
For more information about the Community Health Week at the Y, click here or call 502-587-9622.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.