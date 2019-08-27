After-school program focused on improving mental health

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s an after-school program designed to improve mental health in West Louisville.
A kickoff party took place Monday for the “New Leaf, New Youth” program at The New Leaf Clinic on Broadway.
It’s a 12-week program for middle school students struggling with behavioral and emotional issues.
Students will work with a psychiatrist, social workers and therapists and learn about anger management, self-esteem, conflict resolution and trauma.
“We’ll also bring in auxiliary services such as yoga, art therapy and music therapy,” therapist Ieisha Beasley said. “And we’ll take the kids on outings (to provide) new experiences so they could go rock climbing, bowling or swimming.”
The goal is to teach young people how to better cope with their stressors and emotions.
“New Leaf, New Youth” begins Sept. 9.
The program is open to middle school students outside of West Louisville, too, if they have transportation.
The New Leaf Clinic also provides resources for adults, including substance abuse counseling.
