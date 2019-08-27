Ballard High making plans to transport marching band to football games

As you know, the decision to repair a part of Pat Crawford Stadium has resulted in alternative options for our home football games. We understand that the stadium project impacts more than just athletics, and our band members always have the support of Ballard High School and our school district. That’s why as we continue working through the logistics of where our team will actually play this season, rest assured that we are also working alongside our school band director to ensure that the band is supported in every way possible—including transportation to and from our away games.