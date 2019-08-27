Ballard High making plans to transport marching band to football games

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Ballard Bruins were supposed to play their first home game of the season Friday night.
But their stadium has been ruled unsafe, so they’ll play every game on the road this season. And it’s not just the players feeling the impact.
There was some confusion over whether the athletic department’s travel budget would allow the marching band to travel with the team.
A JCPS spokesperson said the marching band still will be included in the football season. They are still working through the logistics.
Before the clarification, some band members lamented not being able to perform on their own field this season.
Tuesday, the following letter was sent to parents of Ballard High School students:
Dear Ballard High School Band Families:
As you know, the decision to repair a part of Pat Crawford Stadium has resulted in alternative options for our home football games. We understand that the stadium project impacts more than just athletics, and our band members always have the support of Ballard High School and our school district. That’s why as we continue working through the logistics of where our team will actually play this season, rest assured that we are also working alongside our school band director to ensure that the band is supported in every way possible—including transportation to and from our away games.
At the end of the day, we want to make certain that our band has whatever it needs to be able to continue its tradition of entertaining fans and helping support the team at games. And while circumstances this season are not ideal, I am looking forward to construction finishing and our school community enjoying the new stadium it deserves.
As always, I value being a part of your student’s education and want to ensure open lines of communication from our school. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to call.
Sincerely,
Jason Neuss, Ed.D.Ballard High School Principal
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.