The band won’t play on at Ballard High School football games this year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Ballard Bruins were supposed to play their first home game of the season Friday night.
But their stadium has been ruled unsafe, so they’ll play every game on the road this season. And it’s not just the players feeling the impact.
Seventy students in the marching band, who usually perform at every home game, won’t get to do that this year.
Pat Crawford Stadium won’t see any action under the Friday Night Lights until next season. The players and cheerleaders will go on the road for every game. But the band wasn’t included in the travel budget.
“After this year I only have one year left of doing football games and I’m losing a whole year of it,” said band member Eli Ratliff, who’s been in the band since eighth grade. “It’s really disappointing.”
Ratliff said she loves supporting the football team, but it’s the annual Bruin Invitational that she works hardest for.
“Performing it for everyone and seeing our end result, it’s really awesome,” she said.
The event raised $8,000 for the band program last year.
“So that’s something we’re going to lose this year just because of the situation that we’re in,” band director Carl Kling said.
Kling said he’s looking for other ways to raise money, and how else he can give his students memorable experiences.
“Part of being in high school is going out there and doing the football games and all that, and that’s something that we want all of our students here at Ballard to have,” he said.
Ratliff said she’s staying positive, but knows spirit music isn’t the same through a speaker.
“It’s a lot different,” she said. “Because you won’t have actual people putting their time and effort into playing these and learning them every day after school. We’re not the first thought when you think of it, but when we’re not there, you’re going to be able to tell.”
Kling said the school at least wants to include the band in Homecoming and Senior Night. They’re still trying to figure out how they can make that work.
