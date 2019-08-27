Barbie ‘Be Anything’ Tour Comes to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In honor of Barbie’s 60th Anniversary, Mattell is hosting a big party for her in cities around the country, including Louisville. It’s called the Barbie “Be Anything” Tour and it’s making stops at two local Walmart parking lots.
WAVE 3 News anchor Shannon Cogan has been chosen as one of the Barbie real life role models, showing girls that they can take on any job and achieve any dream.
Those attending the free event will also have a chance to win $20,000 to make their dreams come true.
Since 1959, Barbie has had about 200 careers. From princess to president, astronaut to zoologist, she’s done it all. Most recently Mattel has partnered with National Geographic for a new line of figures including an astrophysicist, polar marine biologist and entomologist.
During the Barbie 60th Anniversary Celebrations fans will be able to try the Virtual “Be Anything” Career Wall, check out the “Be Anything” Career Role Play/Dress Up area, and take part in the Interview and Fan Meet/Greet with Shannon.
Saturday, Sept. 7, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. local time - Walmart Supercenter, 1351 Veterans Parkway, Clarksville
Sunday, Sept. 8, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. local time - Walmart Supercenter, 11901 Standiford Plaza Dr., Louisville, KY
