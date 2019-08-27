BB gun, knife found in student’s backpack at PRP High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local student has been charged after allegedly taking a BB gun and a knife to PRP High School on Monday.
Few details were immediately available, but a JCPS spokesman confirmed the items were found in the student’s backpack at the school.
The student “is being charged in connection with the incident and disciplined according to district policies and procedures,” the spokesman said in a statement.
No other information was available.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.