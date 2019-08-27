Busted but not broken; alleged heroin house appears undaunted

No matter when I watched, morning, noon, or night, every few minutes I recorded men and women going to the back door, spending a couple minutes inside and coming back out. As many as 15 per hour, passing each other coming and going. Some of them emerged handling plastic wrapped packages and stuffing them in their pockets as they walked away. Many were discreetly dropped off down the street and then picked up by the waiting cars a few minutes later. Often they were moving fast.