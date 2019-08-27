Churchill Downs investigates 20 horse starting gate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Churchill Downs is investigating a 20 horse starting gate for the Kentucky Derby.
The track currently uses a 14 horse gate attached to a six horse auxiliary gate for the Run for the Roses. It’s a setup that leaves a gap between posts 14 and 15.
Darren Rogers, the Senior Director of Communications and Media Services at Churchill Downs, released this statement to WAVE 3 News.
“We’re always looking at ways to further enhance our product. Churchill Downs Racetrack officials visited York last weekend to explore the feasibility of an expanded starting gate.”
